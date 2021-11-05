Brenda Hartman Parsons, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on May 12, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Buddy and Lorraine Hartman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion L. Parson Sr., whom she wed in October of 1972.
Mrs. Parsons was a member of Harrisonburg Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Marion L. Parsons Jr. and Steve Parsons and his wife, Patty; one sister, Linda Hartman; three grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
