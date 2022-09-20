Brenda Jean Poe, our friend, mother, gran, and wife, of Roanoke, died peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Brenda lived a life of friendship, love, happiness, and smiles, and always sought the positives in any situation. She had a lifelong love of music, and looked forward to time at the beach to refresh her spirit.
She was a member of Heights Community Church in Roanoke, where she so loved the music and biblical sermons.
She is survived by two daughters, Kari S. Good of Harrisonburg, Va., and Shari R. Hardy and husband, Craig, of Midlothian, Va.; their two sons, Zachary J. Hardy and wife, Sagra, of Washington, D.C., and Benjamin C. Hardy of Richmond, Va.; her husband, Donald L. Poe of Roanoke, Jason D. Poe and wife, Kim; their two children, Micah Poe and Hannah Poe of Trinity, N.C., Jennifer D. Woliver and husband, Stephan; their two children, Grant Woliver and Grace Woliver, of Belmont, N.C.
Her siblings, Billy Hilbert (deceased), and wife, Maxine, Elkton, Va., Jerry Hilbert and wife, Pat, of Harrisonburg, Tom Hilbert and wife, Therese, of Mount Crawford, Va., Kenneth Hilbert and wife, Lillian, who was Brenda’s best friend for over 60 years, of Bridgewater, Va., and Pat Harmon and husband, Rodney, of Penn Laird, Va.
Those wishing to make a contribution in her honor can do so at Valley Program for Aging Services, 975 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.
At her request, a private memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Simpson Funeral Home of Roanoke.
