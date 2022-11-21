Brenda Joyce Estes, 79, of Timberville, died Nov. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Stanley William and Lottie Catherine Higgs Messick.
She had worked at Hardee’s and was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
Surviving are a son, David Estes of Broadway; five grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; and a brother, Weldon Messick of Staunton.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Keister, two brothers and four sisters.
Her body will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
