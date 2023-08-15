Brenda Joyce (Lam) Meadows, 75, of Jollett Hollow in Elkton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family and friends in the comfort of her home on Aug. 12, 2023. A daughter of the late Joseph Rawleigh and Helen Marie Hensley Lam, she was born Sept. 6, 1947, in Page County.
Brenda graduated from Page County High School, attended college, and worked throughout her life. She led a selfless life; babysitting, educating, and caring for those she loved. She was a devoted member of Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church where she more than embraced the Word of God, she lived it. She always considered the church as an extension of her family. She always witnessed the Message of God to everyone around her. Her purpose in life was to spread the Word of God with everyone that she encountered in an effort to lead them to Salvation. Not only did she exceed in touching the lives of her loved ones she also touched those connected to them. Brenda was a force; she abided by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a refuge to anyone and everyone. Words cannot elucidate how she will be missed.
She is survived by former husband and lifelong friend, Page Meadows Sr.; a remarkable son, Page Meadows, both of Elkton; two beloved daughters, Jennifer Meadows and Melissa Whiting and companion, Matt Baugher, all of Shenandoah; a steadfast sister and eternal friend, Norma Breeden; a loving brother, Joseph C. Lam; four joyous grandchildren, Amber Meadows and fiancé, Chris Lyles, Bethany Meadows and husband, Logan Lam, Kassie Shifflett, and Logaan Whiting; two dearly adored great-grandchildren, Kadrian Shifflett and Veda Shifflett; two honorary children, Danyelle Fisher and Brittany Lawson; honorary grandchildren, Trinity Hensley, Kanaan Breeden, Micah Breeden, Eli Breeden, and Hannah Lawson as well as countless number of people in her life that she considered to be her own.
A special thank you to her sister, Norma, for her never-ending patience and unconditional love for our mom, mammaw, and friend.
Brenda wanted to thank everyone individually, but there were not enough hours in the day. Please know, if you have ever been a part of her life, you are a part of her heart. She held so many others dear to her heart and deeply treasured the myriad of family and friends who have always cherished her and will forever.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Warren “Dale” Lam; sister-in-law, Juanita Lam; and brother-in-law, Jerry Breeden.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton. Interment will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Page County escorted by Page County Sheriff’s Department. Following the burial, the family will return to Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church to celebrate her homegoing with fellowship and a meal.
Those wishing to pay their final respects may visit Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The family will also receive friends at the home of Brenda on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated; however, if a memorial contribution is desired, the family requests donations be made to Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church.
