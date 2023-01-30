Brenda Joyce Miller, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 20, 1949, and was a daughter of the late Cecil and Elsie (Furr) Miller.
Brenda retired from McKee Foods. She was known to be a hard worker and loved yard sales.
She is survived by her children, Richard Miller of Grottoes, Anthony Miller of Waynesboro, and Hunter Miller of Weyers Cave; her brother, Cecil Miller of Grottoes; seven grandchildren, Makenna Miller, Natalie Miller, Brycan Miller, Easton Miller, Skylar Miller, Kelsey Miller, and Justin Miller; and great neighbor, Ann Dean.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Miller.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
