Brenda Judith McCurdy, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. McCurdy was born July 18, 1940, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Hazel Spitzer Higgs. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Leroy McCurdy.
Brenda enjoyed working puzzles, reading, crocheting, latch hooking, baking and eating out.
She is survived by a daughter, Annette Osorio and husband, Gregorio, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Gloria Harold and husband, Gene, of Harrisonburg and Kathy Billhimer and husband, Casey, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Nicole Lam and husband, Jacob, Rosalinda Palmer, Dina Osorio and significant other, Jovany Torres, and Amy Braxton and husband, Beverly III, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg with Pastor Danny Herring officiating.
Friends may pay their respects at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
