Brenda Kay Crawford
STAUNTON — Brenda Kay (Cook) Crawford, 67, widow of Bennie Crawford formerly of Farrier Court, Staunton passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Augusta Nursing and Rehab in Fishersville.
Mrs. Crawford was born on February 19, 1954 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, a daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Catherine (Ritchie) Cook.
Brenda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed attending the Awana Program. She collected angels, Indians, she enjoyed attending the Staunton Braves baseball games, and especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by a daughter, Daisy Lynn Crawford; three brothers, Paul, Johnny, and Wilson Cook; a sister, Velma Lutz; and pet grand-dog, “Peanut.”
Surviving is a son, Timmy Crawford and a daughter, Kim Nuckoles both of Staunton; two grandchildren, Brittany and Tiffany Nuckoles; two brothers, William F. Cook of Briery Branch and Lloyd Cook of Grottoes; three sisters, Virginia Kyger of Mt. Crawford, Dorothy Good of Harrisonburg, and Mildred Kimble of Penn Laird; a number of nieces and nephews, and pet grand-dog, “Willow”.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro by Pastor Bobby Campbell.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.