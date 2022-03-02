Brenda Kay Derrow went home to Jesus on Feb. 25, 2022, at age 66 and her pain is no more. She is now walking hand in hand with the Lord on the streets of Gold.
Brenda was born to Lawrence and Rachel Price Derrow on Aug. 13, 1955, in Baltimore, Md.
Brenda is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Rachel Derrow of New Market, Va.; three sons, Trenton Lambert and wife, Juli, of Bridgewater, Va., Calvin Lambert and wife, Charlotte, of Penn Laird, Va., and Preston Lambert and wife, Melissa, of Bridgewater, Va.; three brothers, Gregory and wife, Lisa Derrow, of Elkton, Va., Jeffrey and wife, Charity Derrow, of Broadway, Va., and Richard and wife, Karmen Derrow, of New Market, Va.; one sister, Christine Derrow of New Market, Va.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Brenda was also a very proud grandmother to Sydnee, Samantha, Dakota, Peyton, Meredith, Keira, Kylie, Caliea, Callie, and Carlee Lambert.
Brenda loved spending her days and evenings surrounded by her family, friends, and her caregiver, whom she called her “Earth Angel,” Uniqua. Her grandchildren and their many drawings meant her days were full of life and love. They never left grandma unattended, as she always had a sweet treat for them. Brenda will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Brenda was faithful and active in her church, even after she was physically unable to attend services. She held an unwavering faith in God and shared the gospel with everyone she could through her many inspirational messages and prayer chain.
A small private burial ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, at the Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Timberville, Va.
Burial will be followed by a memorial service conducted by Pastor Reed at 4 p.m. at the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church in New Market, Va.
II Timothy 4:7
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Matthew 11:28
“Come to me, all who Labor and are heavy laden, & I will give you rest.”
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
