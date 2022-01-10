Brenda Kay Huffer Toman, 73, of Verona, passed away Jan. 8, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital Charlottesville, Va. She was born July 23, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Julian Samuel and Elizabeth Gooden Huffer.
Ms. Toman worked as a type settist in graphic design at Mid Valley Press. She was a member of Redeeming Life Ministries and faithfully attended AGLOW, an international worldwide church organization.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty, and brother, Rodger. She is survived by a daughter, Teresa “Terri” Heatwole; a son, Greg Spitzer; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; Sherree Phillips, who was like a sister, and James Martz, who was like a brother; and a canine companion, Max.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Redeeming Life Ministries.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 am Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Redeeming Life Ministries, 144 Christians Creek Road, Staunton, VA 24401. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorials Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
