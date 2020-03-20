Brenda Kay Mongold, 56, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away March 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1963, in Bergton, Va., and was a daughter of Linda Dispanet See of Mathias and the late Nolan See.
Brenda delivered meals for Hardy County Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias, where she served as president of the Women’s Group. She had previously worked at H.D. Company and Hartz.
On Sept. 1, 1989, she married Jimmy Mongold, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are one daughter, Amanda Mongold of Edinburg; one son, Hunter Mongold of Mathias; two sisters, Patty See of Mathias and Dana Ramirez of Timberville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pastor Heather Rogers will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Chapel United Methodist Church, 1172 Jenkins Hollow Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
