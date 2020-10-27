Brenda Kay Morris
Brenda Kay Morris, 59, of Broadway, died Oct. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born April 23, 1961, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Henry and Mamie Fink Smith.
She worked at Pilgrims Pride and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Broadway.
On April 7, 1978, she married Roy Morris, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lori Simmers and husband, David, of Broadway; son, Roy Morris Jr., and wife, Pamlea, of Bergton; daughter, Lacy Morris of Broadway; son, Jonathan Morris of Broadway; daughter, Jessica Nava of Harrisonburg; 10 grandchildren, Tylor Morris, Mckayla Morris, Cody Conley, Aiden Stroop, Chloe Jarvis, Jeremiah Jarvis, Lindsey Crawford, Kasey Simmers, Jazmin Nava and Jaylin Nava; two great-grandchildren; Silas Morris and Kaydence Dean; four sisters, Mary Runion and husband, Pete, of Broadway, Joyce Mongold and husband, Dennis, of Fulks Run, Joann Roadcap of Harrisonburg and Norma Oates and husband, Eddie, of Mathias, W.Va.; and three brothers, Thomas Smith and wife, Linda, of Broadway, Michael Smith of Broadway and Robert Smith and wife, Linda, of Broadway.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Smith and Wanda Sherman and two brothers, Henry Smith and Larry Smith.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
The family will receive friends at the church Thursday before the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For those attending the services at the church, it is strongly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing per CDC guidelines.
There will not be any viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, (memo line) Missions, 675 Early Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
