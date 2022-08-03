Brenda Kaye (Gooden) Garrison
Brenda Kaye (Gooden) Garrison, 72, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born April 3, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Homer and Doris (Roach) Gooden.
Brenda had worked as a bus driver for Rockingham County Public Schools and was a member of Mount Vernon Mennonite Church in Port Republic. Brenda was an unwavering servant to her Lord and Savior. She spent her life as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, caregiver to many, and a prayer warrior for those that needed it.
Brenda is survived by three children, Michelle (Jeffrey) Morris of Elkton, Duane (Carey) Garrison of Goochland, and Anthony (Shelley) Garrison of Grottoes; and grandchildren, Jacob, Brooklyn, Abigail, Samantha Jo, Ava, Morgan, Garrett, and Walker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sweetheart, Robert Lam.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
A service celebrating the life of Brenda will be held Friday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Mount Vernon Mennonite Church with Greg Stenson officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.