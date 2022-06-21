Brenda Lee Rosenberger, 61, of New Market, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1961, in Winchester and was a daughter of Jean Palmer Kline of Harrisonburg and the late Gerald Allen Jenkins.
Brenda was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1979. She was a hairdresser at the Hair Gallery in Woodstock for 30 years.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Matthew Alan Blosser of New Market; a daughter, Annie DeJesus and husband, Luis, of Warrenton; a son, Eric Blosser and wife, Laura, of Harrisonburg; her stepfather, Ron Kline of Harrisonburg; five sisters, Teresa Jenkins and spouse, Dawne Cowne, of Mount Jackson, Kimberly Joyce of Delray Beach, Fla., and Yvonne Schelna, Rose Marie Luttrell and Tiffany Jenkins, all of Stephens City; five grandchildren, Caroline, Ava and Harper DeJesus of Warrenton and Avery and Deacon Blosser of Harrisonburg.
Brenda will be missed by her beloved border collie, Lexi.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Reformation Lutheran Church by the Rev. Bradley Burke.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Hospitality House, 205 14th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
