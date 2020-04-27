Brenda Lee Orebaugh
Brenda Lee Orebaugh, 62, of Dayton, passed away April 25, 2020, at her home. Ms. Orebaugh was born June 27, 1957, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Oscar David Orebaugh and Lorraine Knight Orebaugh Boone and her stepfather, Bob L. Boone.
She was a nurse and her passion was geriatric care and was formerly employed at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community until she retired. She will be remembered as a loving and compassionate woman. She was member of the Peake Pentecostal Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Regina Ritchie-Taylor and husband, Brian Taylor, of Linville and Amanda Smith and husband, Allen Smith, of Dayton; eight brothers and sisters, Donald Orebaugh and wife, Pat, Cheryl Wittig and husband, Eddie, Debra K. Eye and husband, Roger, Connie Smith and husband, Roy, Evie K. Ahles and fiancé, Jason Pence, Kathy Dean, Barbara Orebaugh and Loretta Freeze and fiancé, Burt Blossser; grandchildren, LeAnne, Heather, and Joshua Lambert, Wrangler, Faith, and Hope Rose, McKinley and Landon Taylor, Peyten and Hanna Smith; her special friends, who were like brothers and sisters, Rick and Vick Ahles; and special cousins, Cindy Morris and Terri Orebaugh. She is also survived by her beloved pets, Bentley, Andy, Opie, BamBam and Ricky.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Orebaugh.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Pastor Jeff Ferguson will conduct a private graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
