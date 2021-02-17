Brenda Logan Sayre
Brenda Logan Sayre, 78, of Troy, Va., passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born Jan. 25, 1943, in Lacey Spring, Va., she was the daughter of the late Roland Logan and Millicent Cootes. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Logan.
She enjoyed gardening, yard sales and spending time with her family. She was well known in the banking community especially in Dealer Financing. She was the manager of Hidden Creek Apartments in Harrisonburg.
Brenda is survived by her two children; a son, Greg Sayre and a daughter, Amy Gardner (Charles); five grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner Leary, Wayne and Colby Gardner and Heather Hatfield; seven great-grandchildren; and a special loved one, Margot Smith.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.abettercremation.org.
