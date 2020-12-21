Brenda Lou Sites
Brenda Lou Sites, 64, of Broadway, died Dec. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Sept. 3, 1956, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Clifton and Clota Delawder Sonifrank.
Brenda was a housewife and babysitter. She was a member of Flat Rock Church of the Brethren in Shenandoah County.
On June 28, 1986, she married Timothy Lee Sites, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Leann Bowman of Timberville and Angela Sites of Broadway; two sons, Billy Jo Sonifrank of Harrisonburg and Timothy M. Sites of Timberville; an adopted daughter, Jennifer Sours of Harrisonburg; goddaughter, Jamie Eye of Weyers Cave; a nephew considered her son, John Sonifrank of Timberville; a sister, Debbie Dove of Timberville; eight grandchildren and one god-grandson.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Sonifrank.
Pastor Charlie Comer will conduct a graveside service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
Family and friends may view and sign a guestbook Monday (today) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and graveside service.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
