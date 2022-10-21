Our beloved Brenda Louise Tutt, of Lexington, Va., went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 70. God sent his angel of silence to claim His own at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
She was born on June 28, 1952, to the late Charles Henry Graves and Mrs. Alice Myrtle Graves in Harrisonburg, Va. She attended Lucy Simms School and graduated from Harrisonburg High School and Gardner School of Business. Later in life, she completed her Bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College.
Brenda was a hard-working, fun-loving, classy, and confident fashionista. She was a stunning pillar of the family, one who encouraged, supported, and loved everyone. She started her career as an educator and retired as an assembly technician from Dana Corporation in Buena Vista, Va. Brenda met her soul mate, Jerry Warren Tutt, and they married on Aug. 10, 1974. The dynamic duo raised three beautiful daughters, Kishia, Cheryl, and Jasmine Tutt. In addition to her daughters and husband, she leaves to cherish her memory her brothers, Charles M. Graves of Harrisonburg, Va., John Graves (Florence) of Fishersville, Va. and William Graves (Michelle) of Hampton, Va.; grandchildren, Nick, Kaitlynn and Kiara Nicholas and family and friends.
The memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with Pastor Ronnie Holly Sr. officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
