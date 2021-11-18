Brenda Marie Smith, 63, a resident of Broadway, died Nov. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A daughter of Dorothy Lucille Walton Mosier of Waynesboro, Va. and the late George Ferreira Sr., she was born on March 30, 1958 in Manhattan, N.Y.
Brenda was a member of Mayland Bethel Church of the Brethren. Before her health started to fail, she spent most of her life working in the health field. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School, attended Elizabeth Brant Business School, Massanutten Vo-Tech, and Rogers School of Manicures & Pedicures.
Brenda’s hobbies included writing poetry, music and reading. She loved reading her daily devotionals and studying the Word of God.
On Aug. 17, 1990, she married Ted Nelson Smith, who survives. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons, Steve Higgins and his children, Dawson, River and Castiel and Timothy Higgins and his daughter, Faith, all of Harrisonburg; two stepdaughters, Connie Fulk and her children, Daniel and Olivia of Broadway and Tammy Mongold and her children, Madalyn and Dylan of Fort Defiance; one brother, George Ferreira Jr. and wife, Vicky, of Waynesboro; two sisters, Cindy Tomlin Rife and husband, David, of South Carolina, Starr Bragg and husband, Frank Quinones of Fort Defiance; as well as her best friends, Becky and Gary Whitmer.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father, George Ferreira; and stepfathers, Nelson B. Meadows and James L. Mosier.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Aikens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
