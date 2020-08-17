Brenda Newman Hall passed away Aug. 14, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016, but was able to live full and active years before a recent decline in her health. She was 72. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., but spent a number of years in Lynchburg before returning to Harrisonburg. She was the daughter of Ralph and Bennett “Tillie” Newman.
Brenda graduated from Harrisonburg High School and Emory and Henry College, where she majored in economics.
Her career always moved her in the direction of helping others. In her early years, Brenda was employed as a social worker at the Central Virginia Training Center in Lynchburg. After moving to Harrisonburg, she worked as a career counselor for the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board. She also spent several years as a stay-at-home mom.
She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church and an active participant in Sunday school classes, the care ministry team, United Methodist Women, and the bell choir. She also performed extensive volunteer service in the community, including several years assisting with the Harrisonburg Free Clinic.
It was characteristic of Brenda to always ask: “What can I do to help?”
Brenda was a very sociable person who took great pleasure in activities with her children, grandchildren and other family members. She enjoyed researching family histories, attending plays, traveling with her husband, and entertaining family and friends in Harrisonburg or at her vacation home at Smith Mountain Lake.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Roger A. Hall, and her previous husband, Ronald Southern, and their children, Jordan Southern and Elizabeth S. Puette and grandson, Oliver.
Also surviving are a sister, Agnes Morrisette and husband, Philip; Brenda’s niece, Angela McWhorter and husband, Brent; great-nephews, Justin and Dylan; and nephew, Patrick Morrisette and wife, Jessica, as well as numerous cousins.
Other of Brenda’s surviving family members include three stepchildren: Cassandra Valdivia and husband, Eric, and their children, Max, Mia, and Callie; Bryce Hall and husband, Marshall Nannes; and Morgan Hall, husband, Matthew Bruckner, and children, Ellyn and Henry.
One of the last things Brenda wrote was this: “Be sure to tell my family and friends how much I loved them and how fortunate I felt to have them in my life.”
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the Catalyst for Ministry Campaign of Asbury UMC, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to a local charity of the donor’s choice.
