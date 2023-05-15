Brenda Shifflett Rhodes, 78, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
Mrs. Rhodes was born June 27, 1944, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Norman Carroll and Myrtle Beatrice Morris Shifflett.
She worked for the former R.R. Donnelly as a material handler, drove a school bus and was a bank teller at Dominion/First Union Bank. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed crafting, sewing, and basket weaving with her daughter, Angie. She was a member of the Congregation of Christ Church.
On Dec. 28, 1962, she married Winston Earl Rhodes, who passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.
Surviving are two daughters, Angie Thacker and husband, Lynn, of Dayton and Amanda Beth Rhodes of Crawley, W.Va.; sister, Peggy Shifflett of Salem; grandchildren, Lance Back, Sheena Rhodes, Daniel Thacker and wife, Mary, and Bradley Thacker; and great-grandchildren, Kelan and Alyssa.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by a son, Kent Rhodes; three brothers, Larry Norman Shifflett, Warnie Shifflett and John C. Shifflett.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The family will not be present and the body was cremated at her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
