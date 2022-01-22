Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti, 77, wife of Rocky Simonetti, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Simonetti was born in Erwin, Tennessee on November 9, 1944 a daughter of the late Roy Runion and Etella (Clouse) Runion.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 56 years, Rocky Simonetti, are her four children and twenty grandchildren, Ellie Wright (Nathan, Justin and Rebecca Zullig), Christopher and Victoria Simonetti (Caroline, Devon and Vincent Simonetti), Stephen and Lili Simonetti (Michael Simonetti; Kathleen, Daniel, Athena, David, Anna, Jane, Emma, Maggie and Rosemary Molinari), Eric and Julie Salemi (Hailey Salemi, Cullen, Adam Miller, and Ryder Henson); a sister, Marylene Sheets and family; her in-laws, Tony and Tilly Simonetti, Tammy Arbogast and Ricky Simonetti; special friends, Lewis and Tootsie Ratliff, and Cindy Mims; and lots of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Simonetti was preceded in death by two infant daughters (one at birth and one at 11 days-Cynthia Louise); her father figure, Lawrence Sheets; and her in-laws, Marguerite and John Simonetti.
She loved sunshine, outdoors, boats and a jet-ski; the lake was one of her happy places. But her happiest place was wherever her family could gather. She loved big, deep and well to all those around her while always maintaining a servant’s heart.
Rocky, her husband of 56 years, and she worked together to build a business while keeping up a beautiful home. She was a rock to her family! She would sit and listen quietly, but if needed offer a word of encouragement or advice. She loved to cook and bake – every one of her 4 children and many grandchildren always got their favorites at big family meals. If there was something broken- she’d give it her best effort and usually got it fixed! Adventure, work, worship, cleaning, cooking, fixing things, gardening, knitting, sewing, running someone who needed her, planning events, playing in the leaves, boating, jet-skiing, sweetly disciplining and so much more! Her talents were many, but her humble attitude hid many accomplishments. She was Super Woman!
She battled cancer with tenacity, a strong will, and an amazing, fighting spirit! We will remember her as an inspiration who was a gentle, loving, prayerful, graceful WARRIOR!
Rest in the Arms of Jesus, full of peace and fully healed. A precious Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend, Warrior…a precious Daughter of the Father! “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” John 16:33
A Private Celebration of Life will be held in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ed Pruitt with burial in Thornrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UVA Health Foundation, c/o Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942 or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Special thanks to Dr. Jazeiri and Dr. Cantrell and the amazing staff at Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA. Their care during her long battle with cancer was angelic.
Special thanks to Stacy Sutherland for taking care of her the last couple of months and to Heartland Hospice for their love and care of her and the family over the last 6 weeks.
A Memorial service will be held later in the spring.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
