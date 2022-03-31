Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti, 77, wife of Rocky Simonetti of Weyers Cave, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Weyers Cave Community Center. The memorial gathering will conclude at 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UVA Health Foundation, c/o Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family wishes to thank everyone that has already donated in Brenda’s memory.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.