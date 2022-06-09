Brenda Williams Andes, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away June 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Andes was born June 24, 1948, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Woodward “Skeet” Williams and Margaret Morris Pence.
Surviving are her husband, Paul “Tommy” Andes; five children, Penny Colins of Grottoes, Leon Campbell of Harrisonburg, Paul Andes and wife, Shelly, of Georgia, Pam Allen and husband, Phillip, of South Carolina and Misty Tapscott and husband, Brad, of South Carolina; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Earlene Newhouse of Pennsylvania and Delores Morris of Grottoes; brother, Milford Pence of Harrisonburg; special friend, Terry Richardson of Harrisonburg; and her beloved dog, “Foxie.”
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be held at a later date.
