Brenda Wheeler Carpenter
Brenda Wheeler Carpenter, 70, of Mount Crawford, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Carpenter was born on May 6, 1949, in Lexington, Va., and was a daughter of the late Carl and Curtis Wheeler Stickley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Bailey “W.B.” Carpenter Jr., on March 15, 2017, and brother, Steve Campbell.
Brenda was an active and influential member of St. Andrews United Church of Christ in Weyers Cave. She was a Mary Kay consultant for 30-plus years and assisted her husband on the family dairy farm. She was a dedicated supporter of her grandchildren and their many activities and a founding member of the East Rockingham Mother’s Club.
She is survived by two sons, Brad Carpenter and wife, Amy, and Brian Carpenter and wife, Stephanie, all of Mount Crawford; sister, Debbie Wagner and husband, Chuck, of Mount Crawford; four grandchildren, Allison, Bailey, Taylor and Carly Carpenter; nephews, Mike Wagner and wife, Amber, and their son, Jackson, of Staunton, and Steve Campbell Jr. and wife, Kathy, of South Carolina; niece, Monica Hancock and husband, Curtis; and sister-in-law, Ida Campbell, all of Middlebrook.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg or any time at the homes of Brad and Brian. Interment will be private at St. Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews UCC, 1083 Dices Spring Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.