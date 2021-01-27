Brendanne (Phillips) Saylor
Brendanne (Phillips) Saylor, 79, of Penn Laird, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Brendanne was born in Harrisonburg on May 17, 1941, a daughter of the late Anna Belle (Lam) and Harold Lynwood Phillips.
She retired from Western State Hospital in Staunton where she worked as a registered nurse.
On Aug. 23, 1977, she was united in marriage to Edward Franklin Saylor, who survives.
Brendanne is also survived by daughters, Ann “Molly” Gordon Ruleman and husband, Shane, Tracy Gordon Rosario and husband, Edwin “Rico”, Candice Saylor Ambrogi, and Nicole Saylor Wheelbarger and husband, Tony; son, Edward Saylor and wife, Renee; grandchildren, Shanna C. Pena, Amber Axline, Antonio Gordon Colon, Nickolas Colon, Matthew Rosario, Emily Belle Colon, Ashley Smith, Laura Reubush, Timothy Eckard, Danielle Hoffman, Leah Hoffman, Kyra Hoffman, Caroline Hoffman, and Arrington Jace; great-grandchildren, Keira Pena, Zoey Pena, Hunter Axline, Elijah Axline, Gray D. Colon, Jackson and Conner Smith; brother-in-law, Roger Lee Saylor; and sister-in-law, Anne T. Saylor.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Colin Smith.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
