Brent Allen Shifflett, 49, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord June 21, 2021 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born July 29, 1971, to the late Wilbert “Bill” Shifflett and Margie M. Davis Shifflett.
Brent was very active at Solid Rock Full Gospel Church, where he was involved with various activities. Brent enjoyed gardening, fishing, family events and NASCAR racing, especially the No. 2 car of Brad Keselowski. He was a lifetime member of the Elkton Rescue Squad and worked for the City of Harrisonburg Water Dept.
On May 28, 2004, he married Melissa Shifflett, who survives. Also surviving are his sons, Bryson Shifflett, twins, Chase and Cullus Shifflett; brother, Barry Shifflett and wife, Theresa, of Elkton; sister, Deanna Miller and husband, Randy, of Shenandoah and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Solid Rock Full Gospel Church with Pastors Larry Morris, Randy Miller and Danny Herring officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Solid Rock Full Gospel Church, 3580 Spotswood Drive, Barboursville, VA 22923.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
