Brent Wilson Frye
Brent Wilson Frye, 65, of Virginia Beach, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, due to complications following a heart attack. He was born Dec. 14, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Va. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles W. Frye Jr. and Clara N. ‘Polly’ Frye, and a great-nephew, Chad Frazier.
Brent is survived by his brother, Bruce (Lydia) of Mechanicsville; an aunt, Elaine Liskey of Harrisonburg; nieces, Terri Smith and Sherry Jo Boyer (Johnny), both of Keezletown, and Clara Frye of Ashland; nephew, Charles Frye of Aylett; great-niece, Allison Moon-Frye; and numerous cousins. Also left to cherish his memory is his devoted friend, Mary ‘Tottie’ Mitchell of Norfolk.
Brent graduated from Anthony-Seeger Campus School in Harrisonburg, Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, and Madison College (JMU) in Harrisonburg. He spent his entire adult life in Virginia Beach and worked several different jobs. His one true passion was playing golf (he had four career holes-in-one) and most of his closest friends were fellow golfers.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Lynnhaven Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, located at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, located at 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg. Due to the current pandemic, please wear a mask if you intend on attending either event.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Brent’s name be made to Sentara Heart Fund, 6015 Poplar Hall Drive, Suite 308, Norfolk, VA 23502. In memory of Brent, please take a child out to a golf course and allow them to enjoy the game.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
