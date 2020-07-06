Brett Harlow passed from this earth to his heavenly home on July 5, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. Born June 20, 1973, in Page County, he was the son of Ralph Wayne and Elaine Starling Harlow of Shenandoah, Va.
He is survived by his parents and two sisters, Angie Harlow and her companion, Robert Means, and Carrie Harlow Frongia and her husband, Gian. He is also survived by his nephew, Calvin Liskey, and a niece, Lia Frongia.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William David and Lillie Freese Harlow of Shenandoah; and his maternal grandparents, William Lafayette and Bernetta Smith Starling of Silver Spring, Md.
He grew up in the Town of Shenandoah and graduated from Page County High School in 1991. In 1996, he graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering and a master's in electrical engineering in 2006. After working for Force Inc. as a design engineer in Blacksburg, in 1998 he moved to Fairfax, Va. There he was employed by Verizon, Systems Research Analysts, International Inc. and General Dynamics IT. In 2013, he moved to Brussels, Belgium, and served at NATO Special Operations Headquarters as a network engineer until 2019.
While living in Europe, he did what he loved best, traveling extensively, making trips to many countries and nearly every continent. Another of Brett's greatest joys was his friends from high school, college and work. He took great pride in his lifelong ties with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers. Along with his family, these many friendships were a great support to him throughout school, career, travels and this past year. Among those friends are Justin Brod of Richmond, Andrew Cisternino of Clearwater, Fla., Keith Cleary of Long Island N.Y., Tommy Fuqua of Herndon, Chris Gibbs of Fairfax, Keith Good of Luray, Doug Koeser of Arlington, Chris Lambeth of Fairfax, Tristan Nilson (cousin) of Luray, Rob Rose of Ashburn, Rusty Scott of Barton Seagrave, England, Erik Segersten of Leesburg, Kevin Starace of Fairfax, Britt Stoudenmire of Pearisburg, and Nick Travaglino of Charlotte, N.C. Many others were part of his journey as well.
Dearly loved and sorely missed, he was truly a friend to all.
While we welcome friends and condolences, at this time we are honoring COVID restrictions. A private burial will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Shenandoah, Va., and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
