Brian Edward Hedrick, 59, of Port Republic, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Nov. 26, 1962, to Harry Edward Hedrick and Brenda Jean Via Hedrick.
Brian worked for Tenneco for 23 years as a forklift operator in the warehouse, a driver for door dash and he also worked for Harrisonburg Auto Auction. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the outdoors.
On June 13, 1998, he married Bernice Ann Fishel. In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a son, Robert Edward Hedrick and wife, Stephanie; daughters, Crystal Dawn Hedrick and Jewel Marie Hedrick and fiancé, Nathan Carter; brother, Michael Hedrick; sisters, Loretta Meadows and Lori Turner and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Wilmoth officiating. Burial to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
