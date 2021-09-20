Brian Edward Parmalee, 61, of Harrisonburg, passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2021. Brian was born April 15, 1960, in Standford, Conn., to the late Kenneth G. Parmalee Jr. and Judith Rencsko Toot.
Brian resided in Cottage City, Md., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., until moving to Harrisonburg in his teens. Brian was a very humble and generous man.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Tammy Sandridge; a daughter, Megan Parmalee; a son, Shane Parmalee; three grandchildren; his mother, Judith Toot; stepfather, Donald Toot; two sisters, Kim (Brad) Johnston and Brenda Crouch; two brothers, Kenneth (Sharon) Parmalee III, Michael (Laura) Parmalee, along with Mary Shipe, Junior Shipe and Betty Shipe, as well as a niece, a nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brian’s family would like to especially thank Sentara Hospice for the care they provided during this difficult time.
Following Brian’s wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
