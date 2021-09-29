Brian Garland Puckett Sr., 55, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. He was born Dec. 11, 1965, in Lynchburg, Va. He was raised by Yvonne Layne and Phyllis Puckett.
He is survived by his wife, Markita Madden-Puckett; daughters, Brittany Puckett of Arizona and Amanda Puckett and sons, Brian Puckett Jr. of Richmond and Shawn Madden of Harrisonburg; stepdaughter, Sayyida Madden-Curry of Harrisonburg, and granddaughter, Serenity Puckett-Castillo of Arizona; sisters, Tracy Layne, Dana Layne and brother, Kevin Layne of Richmond; close cousins, Mary Thornton, Norman Thornton and Wayne Thornton and a host of other relatives and friends of Richmond, Harrisonburg and Lynchburg.
Brian was a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School and worked for many years in food service at Henrico Doctors Hospital and Sentara RMH. Brian had several passions in his life which included cooking, RAIDERS football, Christmas Music, WWE Wrestling and was well known at Smithland Dog Park where he visited daily with his trusted companion, Sir Bobby.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road. The service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park.
In honor of Brian, memorial contributions can be made to Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg VA 22802.
