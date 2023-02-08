Brian Harold Krueger, 83, of Strasburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Krueger will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Strasburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. John B. Haynes Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Krueger will be laid to rest privately at the Singers Glen Cemetery in Singers Glen, Va.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Crider Krueger; his children, April Cottrill (Sonny), Holly Combs (Mike), and Matthew Krueger (Hope); stepchildren, Daniel “Danny” Crider (Melissa) and Donna Crider Rueth (Jim); 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, 4078 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, Va. is serving the family of Mr. Brian Krueger.
