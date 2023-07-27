Brian Keith Hinkle
Brian Keith Hinkle, 47, of Fulks Run, Va. passed away July 24, 2023, at August Medical in Fishersville, Va. Brian was born July 19, 1976, in Harrisonburg, Va. to Vickie J. Hinkle Marshall of New Market, Va.
Brian traveled many roads while driving a truck for the past 27 years. He was an owner/operator for 10 years, and in his spare time loved the outdoors, fishing, and the ocean.
On Jan. 15, 2023, he married the former Margie Key, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Ryan Hinkle of North Carolina, Jesse Hinkle of Minnesota and Dustin Hinkle of Minnesota; stepchildren, Hunter Deavers of Fulks Run and Ashley Deavers; sister, Amanda Hottinger and husband, Eric, of Singers Glen; nephew, Colton Hottinger; three granddaughters; numerous aunts and uncles; stepbrother, David Brandon of Tennessee and stepfather, Kenny Chesney of Tennessee.
The body was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
