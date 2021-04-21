Brian Lester
Brian Lester of Harrisonburg, Va., passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. Brian was born in Jersey City, N.J. on May 13, 1964, to Joseph Lester and Ann Price-Lester.
In addition to his parents, he was the beloved husband and partner of Jerri Helsley-Lester; loving father of Sheena Pouncey, Shyrita Pouncey, Shane Pouncey, Shannon Pouncey, and Travis Helsley; proud grandpa to Caleb, Mecca, Cairo and Ava. Brian was a loyal, loving, brother to Kevin Joseph Lester, Joanne Lester and Rita Lester.
Brian graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Va. He attended and graduated from Vo-Tech Trade School, where he earned his certification in Brick Masonry. He went on to become a Master Bricklayer with over 30 years in the industry.
An intimate service of Remembrance and Celebration for family only will be held 5:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects, bring flowers/cards from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
