Brian Richard Banules, of Broadway, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022, at Sentara Hospital, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Brian was born August 11, 1962 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was the son of Carol Banules and the late Richard Banules. He was a 1980 graduate of Lake Braddock High School in Burke, Virginia. After graduating high school, Brian joined the Army, became a paratrooper, and served in, among other places, Vicenza, Italy before returning to the USA to be stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was a proud veteran, and loved his country.
After leaving the Army, he worked as a transmission salesman in Blue Lick, Kentucky. Later, after returning to his family's home of Virginia, he worked for the National Rifle Association as a firearms instructor from 1996 to 2001. When he finally settled in Broadway, Virginia, he was employed in various jobs, including that of a radio show host. His most rewarding job was as a direct support personnel with Pleasant View, a home for persons with disabilities, as he cared deeply for people.
He loved watching football and "Deadliest Catch", hunting, camping, and spending time with family and friends. His greatest passion was reading the Bible, and sharing his love of the Lord with others. This joy was reflected in his position as an ICM (Industrial and Commercial Ministries) Chaplain at Cargill Feed Mill. He was also an avid animal lover and delighted in taking his fur children for rides in the car.
Brian is survived by his wife, Mickie Coffman, whom he married in 2001. He is also survived by a daughter, Tiffany Banules of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, and a son and his wife, William Coffman and Lindsay Coffman, of Broadway, Virginia. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Banules, and is survived by his mother, Carol Banules of Burke, Virginia. He is also survived by three grandsons, JayJay Vivian and Michael Strausler of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, and Macon Coffman of Broadway, Virginia. In addition, Brian is survived by his two brothers, Chuck Banules, of South Carolina, and Jon Banules.
A memorial service for Brian will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 2pm at Freedom Fellowship in Broadway, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made in Brian’s name to Freedom Fellowship, 162 N Main St Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.