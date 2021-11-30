Bruce Alden Benishek, 80, of Broadway, Va., passed away Nov. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Nov. 24, 1941, in Oneida, N.Y., to the late Albert and Marguerite Foster Benishek.
Bruce was a self-employed contractor at Benishek Brothers Siding. He loved croquet, poker, bowling, was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, and an avid reader.
On Dec. 13, 1977, he married the former Linda Gail Akins, who preceded him in death April 28, 2012.
Surviving are three daughters, Tina Healy of Verona, JoDee Lambert and husband, Dennis, of Lacey Spring and Tanya Crider and husband, Jason, of Timberville; one son, Eric Benishek and wife, Patty, of Weddington, N.C.; special niece and nephew, Kim Collier and Tod Benishek; grandchildren, Mandi, Jennifer, Samantha, Meagan, Kevin, Jordan, Kayla, Trew, Kirstyn, Cheyanna, Jacob, Madeline, Liam, Justin, Larz, Emily, Bradee; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Leah, Zayden, Preston, Austin, Yazmae; his loving dog, Old Man; and his loving cat, Smokey Cole.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Randy Hopper; son-in-law, David Healy; five brothers and one sister.
Per Bruce’s wishes, the family will be gathering at his home on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate his life by playing croquet and all are welcome. There will be no other services.
Memorial donations may be made to the Village Library, 175 North Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.