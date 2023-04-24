Bruce Allen Strickler of Timberville, Va., died April 20, 2023, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born Aug. 9, 1960, to Jimmy Strickler and the late Wanda Lawson Reed in Harrisonburg, Va.
He graduated from Broadway High School in 1978. Bruce was self-employed in the Broadway area, first owning and operating B&S Automotive in Mayland for many years then owning the Broadway-Timberville Mini Storage along with several rental properties.
Bruce lived life at 100mph and fully embraced every experience this world had to offer. Alongside his lifelong love of motorcycles, Bruce was an avid motorsports enthusiast. From Flat track motorcycles, drag racing, sprint cars, to most recently funny car racing, there wasn’t a driver’s seat that Bruce didn’t master. In addition to the adrenaline of racing, Bruce was a world-class globetrotter, having traveled to six of the seven continents. With a smile that could light up Times-Square, Bruce never met a stranger and would always go out of his way to help others.
Family was everything to Bruce. He is survived by his best friend and companion, Patty Dove Twisdale and his former wife, Lisa Strickler, whom he remained best of friends.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Jimmy and Mary Strickler of Tenth Legion and stepfather, James Reed of Louisa, he is survived by his beloved siblings, Wyona Kim Miller (“Sissy”) of Harrisonburg, Rhonda Hand and husband, Larry, of Rock Hill, S.C., Stewart C. Strickler (“S.C.”) and wife, Angie, of Harrisonburg, James Tyson Strickler (“Ty”) of Glendale, Calif., along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by grandparents who were so special to him, Beatrice K. Lawson and S.C. Lawson, and his brother-in-law, Henry T. Miller.
In following the wishes of the deceased, there will be no memorial service and the burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
