It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Carlton Miller, loving brother, uncle, and friend, announce that he passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at age 60. Bruce was born on Sept. 15, 1959, in Alexandria, Va., to Robert Randolph Miller and Pauline Pavone. In approximately 1974, he and his father moved back to Luray, Va., where Bruce would attend and graduate from Luray High School in 1977. Bruce always had a passion for playing sports. He played football and basketball for Luray High, basketball for the Manassas City Adult League, and he enjoyed playing softball as well. He loved to sing and had a great sense of humor. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline, in early childhood, and then his father, Robert (Bob), in 1995. He is survived by his siblings, Cindy (Miller) Cook, Doreen (Miller) Couture, Dawn (Snook) McNamara, Janet (Miller) Regiembal, Robert R. Miller Jr.; stepmother, Darlene (Snook) Service, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va., with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.
