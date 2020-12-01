Bruce E. Sunday
Mr. Bruce E. Sunday passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Glendale Nursing Home in Scotia, N.Y., where he had resided since 2018.
He was born May 30, 1927 in Harrisburg, Pa., and married the late Helen C. Hess on April 8, 1948. They were married more than 66 years until her death in 2014. The couple resided in Pennsylvania for many years but eventually settled in the Shenandoah Valley living in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater, Va. In 2010, they moved to Clifton Park, N.Y. to reside with their daughter, Debra J. Marlow and her husband, Herbert Marlow.
Mr. Sunday had a long career managing retail department stores including the former Town & Country, Mason’s and Watsons. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working part time at the Harrisonburg Auto Auction.
In addition to his daughter, Mr. Sunday is survived by a son, Steven E. Sunday of Myrtle Beach, S.C., along with 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glendale Nursing Home, 59 Hetcheltown Road, Scotia, NY 12302, Attn: Activities Dep’t. or the Alzheimer’s Ass’n. at alz.org.
