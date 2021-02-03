Bruce Wayne Monger
Bruce Wayne Monger, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at his home. He was born July 23, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Guy Everett Monger Sr. and Arvilla Catherine Lam Monger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half sister, Ann Shifflett.
Mr. Monger worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, especially Lake Anna and local campgrounds. He was a disc jockey and operated the DJ service known as “Under the Influence.” Bruce was a lifetime member of Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292 Auxiliary, member of Sons of AMVETS Post 7 in Harrisonburg, Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4264 in New Market, and Loyal Order of Moose Shenandoah Lodge No. 2176.
He is survived by a brother, Jerry Monger and wife, Janice; half brother, Guy Monger Jr.; two sisters, Gail Dean and Brenda Hensley; half sister, Linda Rimel; his adopted son, Steven Meadows; a number of nieces, nephews and extended family including close niece, Tiffany Monger, and close great-niece, Kaylee Monger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Visitation will be prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
