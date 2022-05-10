April 3, 1970-May 7, 2022
Bryan David Ungar, 52, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home at Harrison House of Pleasant View Homes.
He was born in Charlottesville, Va., on April 3, 1970. He was raised by his late father, Phillip Allan Ungar, and his mother, Pamela Klein Ungar. He lived in Virginia Beach, Va., and the Shenandoah Valley with his parents and brother, Eric. He attended school in Rockingham County and later lived in the comfort, care, and love of Pleasant View Homes. Bryan loved life, his family, and all the staff who cared for him from Pleasant View Homes.
Bryan is survived by his brother, Eric Andrew Ungar, of San Francisco, Calif.; his mother, Pamela Ungar; and his many loving Ungar family relatives who live in the area of Virginia Beach, Va., and the Abbott family of Bridgewater, Va.
A ceremony to celebrate Bryan’s life will be announced by Pleasant View Homes and the family.
Donations in Bryan’s memory may be given to Pleasant View Homes of Broadway, Virginia.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
