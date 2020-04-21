Bryan Scott Mongold, 39, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2020, at his residence. Bryan was born May 27, 1980, in Rockingham County and was a son of Steven and Cherry Spitzer.
He worked at Valley Fertilizer for many years and last worked for Steven Custer Construction. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, drawing, and building things. Bryan graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and loved playing football and was a Redskin's fan. He had many friends that loved him and would do anything for anyone.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jamie Lee Mongold and wife, Paulina; a niece, Emily Josephine, who adored and loved playing with him; grandmother, Gloria Kile; six aunts; two uncles and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
