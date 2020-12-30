Bryce William Miller, 19 of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, due to injuries from an automobile accident. He was born Nov. 2, 2001, in Rockingham County and was the son of William Forrest Miller and Marlene (Cline) Miller.
Bryce attended Ottobine Elementary School, Wilbur Pence Middle School and graduated from Hickory Hollow Christian School in the spring of 2020.
Bryce was talented in mechanics and especially enjoyed hours spent with his friends, working on multiple projects in his granddad Miller's shop.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Antonia Rose Miller and brother, Colton Dane Miller, both of Bridgewater; grandparents, Charles W. Miller and Thelma H. Miller and James R. Cline and Margaret E. (Showalter) Cline. Bryce had many aunts, uncles, special cousins and friends that he appreciated and enjoyed spending time with.
He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Phyllis (Moffet) Miller and an uncle, Allen W. Rohrer.
A Special Thank you to the teachers and youth at Hickory Hollow Christian School for your positive impact on Bryce's life. He was a "people person" so what you brought to his life was truly special.
Friends and family may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to pay respects and sign the register.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Baptist Church, PO Box 333, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Isaiah 40:31 -" But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."
