1933–2022
Just this week, Herman “Bud” Newell Jr., would have celebrated his and Betts’ 64th Wedding Anniversary and their friends and families were preparing to say goodbye to him.
This week, they celebrate 64 years of marriage where they had lived in Charlottesville and Massanutten Resort when they moved to the Valley in 1998. Bud’s honest, gentle, and quiet manner endeared him to all who knew him.
Bud was born in rural Eastern North Carolina in 1933. He was the oldest son in a household of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls.
Bud joined the Navy after High School where he received his electronics training to be able to support his family. Bud and Betty had 2 sons who, very sadly, predeceased him when they were younger men, one in 1975 and the other in 1988.
At the end of our lives, our family was down to Bud, Betty and one Jack Russell pup, Sheba, who was the joy of our lives, and we always had each other. Bud and Betty’s lives were wonderful! During their 64 years they were lucky to keep their lives woven so closely together while others made it so rich and meaningful. Our hearts will always stay together.
