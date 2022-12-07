Burnett Hayes Burgess, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Bridgewater and was the son of the late Gertrude Burgess Johnson.
Burnett enjoyed buying lottery tickets and loved going to the horse races.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
