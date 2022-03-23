On Tuesday, March 15th 2022, Burrell Hyde Marsh III (Sonny) peacefully passed away at Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, VA at the age of 95.
He was born July 12th, 1926 in Staunton, VA. to Burrell Hyde Jr. and Elizabeth Price.
At the age of 5, his father moved the family to Chevy Chase, Maryland where Sonny spent his formative years. He graduated from Augusta Military Academy and also Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. Before his 18th birthday, he proudly joined the US Navy to serve his country in World War II both on D-Day & later in the Pacific Theater and advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. After graduating from General Motors Institute of Technology in Flint, MI. in 1948, Sonny returned to Bethesda where he joined his father’s team at Community Motors Inc. and upon his father’s death he took over as owner. Sonny actively served the Bethesda-Chevy community through his leadership positions & projects with the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary Club, the Bethesda United Methodist Church and the Bethesda Chevy Chase YMCA, which he cofounded.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Evers Marsh, also of Bridgewater, VA & his three children: Anne Elizabeth Marsh of Longmont, CO, Sandra Marsh (Michael) Baggett of Poolesville, MD & Burrell Hyde “Skip” Marsh IV of Stephens City, VA., plus two grandchildren Graham Marsh & Sam Baggett, two cousins, 5 nieces & their children.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 25th, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, VA from 6-8pm.
The memorial service will be on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 11a.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren in Bridgewater, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Bethesda Chevy Chase YMCA. See attached link. https://www.ymcadc.org/sonny-marsh/.
