Byrl Sanford Bowman, 78, of Port Republic, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. Byrl was born July 18, 1941, a son of the late Della (Knicely) and Roy S. Bowman.
He retired from Rocco in 1999, where he worked as a field representative. He was a member of Port Republic United Methodist Church and a member of the Port Republic Ruritans Club.
On June 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann (Turner) Bowman, who survives.
Byrl is also survived by three sons, Brad A. Bowman of Harrisonburg, Bruce W. Bowman and wife, Mary Beth, of Grottoes, and Barry L. Bowman and wife, Margaret, of Grottoes; a sister, Rhea Driver and husband, Lewis, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Leon Bowman of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Byrl is preceded in death by a sister, Anna Lee Hanger.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Port Republic Cemetery with Steve Saufley officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
