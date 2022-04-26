Cade Hylton Gravely, 22, of Harrisonburg, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 23, 2022, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Born on July 31, 1999, In Harrisonburg, Va. to loving parents, Milton C. and Lori B. Gravely of Harrisonburg.
A member of Summit Church of the Brethren and a 2017 graduate of Spotswood High School, Cade loved life and lived to the beat of his own drum. He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing video games and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Collin Gravely and wife, Kristen, of Grottoes and nephew, Jaxon. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends whom he thought of as brothers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mae Gravely and Galen and Patricia Bowman.
Cade loved with all of his heart and was furiously loyal to those for whom he cared. They say the brightest stars burn out the fastest, Cade touched so many lives during his short time and for that he will forever be missed.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Timothy Craver and Pastor Fred Miller officiating. An advocate for organ donation, Cade was able to help others. Following the cremation, the interment will be held at a later date at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends following the service at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in Pineville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret R. Baker Charitable Foundation, c/o Mark Schreier, 3333 Heywood Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.
