Calour Mandrill Fields, 17, of Harrisonburg, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Calour was born on March 12, 2006 in Cary, North Carolina to Candice Patrice Strother and Bryan Michael Fields. God decided that the angels needed another teammate to play on their team and called him home just one month and three days after his 17th birthday to help light up the sky with his brilliant smile to spread his laughter and happiness all around.
Calour’s short life of seventeen years was tragically ended as the result of gun violence. Calour was a junior at Harrisonburg High School, he always dreamed of becoming an architect. Little did we know that his laughter would be silenced and his bright smile would not be seen here on earth any longer.
He is survived by his mother, Candice Patrice Strother of Harrisonburg; father, Bryan Michael Fields of Raleigh, North Carolina; maternal grandparents, Carla Burrill (Ernest) of Harrisonburg; grandfather, Welton Taylor; step grandmother, Tonya Scott of Alexandria; paternal grandmother, Debra A. Fields of Raleigh, North Carolina; godmother, Shanelle McCauley of Harrisonburg; sisters, Briyana Phillips of McGaheysville, Ta-Mia McCauley of Harrisonburg, Jasmine, Ari and Alexus, all of Harrisonburg, brother, Ta-zi McCauley of Harrisonburg; uncles, Calvin L. Fields (Nikita), Evans, Georgia, Darrest Taylor, Josh O. Knight (Jessica Knight) all of Harrisonburg; aunts, Karita B. Cunningham (Rufus) of Charlottesville; Jasmine Burrill of Bridgewater, Ebony Kirkley of Alexandria; numerous cousins, great aunts, great uncles, and friends that will always cherish his memory.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Leonard L. Fields, Jr., who gave him his first haircut; his uncle, Theon Mandrill Strother, his namesake and the legacy he followed.
He also leaves behind a great community that has supported him tremendously. He will be truly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers to memorial contributions should be made towards Calour’s GoFundMe at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-arrangement-for-calour-fields.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
