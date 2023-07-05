Calvin Bradley Rodgers, 75, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after a long illness.
Born Feb. 17, 1948, Calvin was the oldest child of the late Walter Monroe and Reitta Grey (Roberts) Rodgers of Mount Crawford.
Calvin was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and proud Hokie, graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in Dairy Science. After graduation, he was active in the Young Farmers of Virginia, including the office of state president in 1985. He farmed for numerous years in Mount Crawford and McGaheysville. Calvin continued working with the dairy farm community as owner of Rodgers Farm Supply. As retirement approached, his humble but persistent demeanor and knack to creatively solve mechanical, plumbing, or electrical challenges made him a valued employee and co-worker at Ethan Allen and A Bird in Hand. Most recently, he enjoyed semi-retirement while at Creative Cause Solutions in Bridgewater.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer Price and husband, Dean, of Smithfield, Brad Rodgers and wife, Valerie, of Verona; former spouse, Karen Hottinger Rodgers of Verona; grandsons, Taylor Price, Carter Rodgers and Noah Price; brother, Donald Rodgers and wife, Diane, of Mount Crawford; and sisters, Carolyn Rodgers Jones of McGaheysville, Jayne Rodgers of Bridgewater and Betsy Rodgers Coscia of Harrisonburg; uncle, Hollis Roberts of Bridgewater and aunt, Lois Roberts of Harrisonburg. Calvin is also survived by nieces, Bridgette Clarke (Jacob), Tiffany Good (Mark), Crystal Cowardin (Travis), Jill Wise (Kent), Rachael Rodgers and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Quiet but witty, patient and kind, he was a true gentleman, loyal son and brother, and supportive father, grandpa, and uncle.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. A private burial will occur at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
